Edgeless Market Cap Hits $43.46 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and CryptoDerivatives. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and $837,883.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00710046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,046,297 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offers users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoDerivatives, EtherDelta, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Tidex and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to buy Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.