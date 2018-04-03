Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.38 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after buying an additional 2,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,712,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,969,000 after purchasing an additional 317,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,747,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

