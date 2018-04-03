Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.91.

EPC opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,636.16, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $468.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David P. Hatfield bought 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $199,958.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,025.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 531.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

