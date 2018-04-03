Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20,741.14, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

