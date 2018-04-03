EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.36 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00701413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00176687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029224 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

