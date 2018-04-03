Head to Head Analysis: Edwards Group (EVAC) versus CLARCOR (CLC)

CLARCOR (NYSE: CLC) and Edwards Group (NASDAQ:EVAC) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

CLARCOR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Edwards Group does not pay a dividend. CLARCOR has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLARCOR and Edwards Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLARCOR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edwards Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of CLARCOR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CLARCOR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CLARCOR and Edwards Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLARCOR 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CLARCOR and Edwards Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLARCOR 7.71% 10.16% 6.66% Edwards Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CLARCOR beats Edwards Group on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLARCOR Company Profile

CLARCOR Inc. is engaged in providing filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments are Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications. Its Industrial/Environmental Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products used in industrial and commercial processes, and in buildings and infrastructures of various types. Its liquid process filtration products include specialty industrial process liquid filters; filters for pharmaceutical processes and beverages; filtration systems, filters and coalescers for the oil and natural gas industry; filtration systems for aircraft refueling, anti-pollution, sewage treatment and water recycling; bilge water separators, and sand control filters for oil and gas drilling.

Edwards Group Company Profile

Edwards Group Limited (Edwards) a global industrial technology company, is a manufacturer of vacuum products and abatement systems and a provider of related value-added services. The Company sells its products, systems and services across several targeted market sectors, Semiconductor, General Vacuum and Emerging Technologies, each of which contains several sub-sectors. As of December 31, 2011, Edwards operated 11 manufacturing and systemization sites in seven countries. Its vacuum products include a range of dry pumps, turbomolecular pumps and other vacuum pumps. Its abatement systems include customized solutions, which integrate vacuum and exhaust management technologies. Abatement products are used to manage exhaust gases and other process byproducts extracted by dry pumps. Its value-added services include equipment monitoring, repair and overhaul, remanufacturing, service upgrades and provision of spare parts.

