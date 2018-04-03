eGain (EGAN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. eGain earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.4981528729812 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

eGain stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,532. eGain has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. eGain’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on eGain in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 7,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $41,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,163.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $198,750 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

