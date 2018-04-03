Egdon Resources (EDR) Rating Reiterated by VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at VSA Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of EDR stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Egdon Resources has a one year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.15).

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in onshore oil and gas exploration and production business with over 40 licenses in oil and gas producing basins. The principal activity of the Company is exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France.

