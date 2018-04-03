EGO (EGO) Price Down 16.7% This Week

EGO (CURRENCY:EGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, EGO has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. EGO has a market capitalization of $39,832.00 and $0.00 worth of EGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EGO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EGO alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00143851 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000515 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001176 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EGO Profile

EGO (CRYPTO:EGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. EGO’s total supply is 60,000,001 coins.

EGO Coin Trading

EGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase EGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.