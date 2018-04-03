Eidoo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.52 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00024388 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00722965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183024 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030971 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. Eidoo is as a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. Eidoo offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, Eidoo supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

