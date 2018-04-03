Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Eii Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 177.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 2.0% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 790,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600,203 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 418,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $22,686.61, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

