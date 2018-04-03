Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $48.91 million and $34.48 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003065 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.01681550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007338 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015279 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025869 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,723,994 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

