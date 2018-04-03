Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $42.89 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $42.89 million and $20.49 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.01713030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007499 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015359 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00028800 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,725,058 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

