Elastic Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Elastic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges including Heat Wallet and Bittrex. Elastic has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and $152,776.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastic has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018170 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006252 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Elastic

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,767,730 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastic is an open-source project that provides the infastructure for a decentralized supercomputer. r, designed to carry out arbitrary tasks over the internet. Those who need computational resources, model their problem using Elastic’s programming language (Elastic PL) and broadcast it on the network, along with a certain amount of XEL coins. The Elastic miners are then motivated to offer their computational resources in exchange for a portion of those XEL coins. Elastic offers potential buyers a large parallel computation cluster composed of many CPUs and GPUs supplied by the miners. The network is powered by its own PoW cryptocurrency (XEL) and provides a market-based mechanism to buy and sell computational resources. “

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Heat Wallet. It is not possible to buy Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

