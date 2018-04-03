Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.10.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$1.07 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.13.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

