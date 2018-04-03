Electrify.Asia Price Reaches $0.0582 on Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $862,682.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00710654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,847,052 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

