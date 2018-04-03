Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $884,713.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $884,713.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00722965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183024 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030971 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,847,052 tokens. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

