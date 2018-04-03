Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ ESIO opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $648.56, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts expect that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

