Electrolux (ELUXY) & iRobot (IRBT) Head to Head Comparison

Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. iRobot does not pay a dividend. Electrolux pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Electrolux has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrolux and iRobot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion 12.64 $673.40 million $4.66 13.42 iRobot $883.91 million 2.06 $50.96 million $1.77 36.78

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot. Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRobot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71% iRobot 5.77% 12.62% 9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electrolux and iRobot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 iRobot 1 6 2 0 2.11

iRobot has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given iRobot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Electrolux.

Summary

iRobot beats Electrolux on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home. Its consumer products focus on both indoor and outdoor cleaning applications. The Company offers multiple Roomba floor vacuuming robots. Roomba’s design allows it to clean under kick boards, beds and other furniture. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots designed for hard surface floors. The Roomba 600 series robots offer a three-stage cleaning system. The iRobot HOME Application helps users to choose cleaning options for their home. Its Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot is used to clean residential pools. The Company’s trademarks include Scooba, ViPR, NorthStar, Create, iAdapt, Aware, Home Base, Looj, Braava, vSLAM and Virtual Wall.

