Electronics For Imaging (EFII) and Digi International (DGII) Head to Head Contrast

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ: EFII) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Electronics For Imaging has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Electronics For Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Digi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and Digi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics For Imaging -1.54% 1.46% 0.79% Digi International 1.34% 1.91% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electronics For Imaging and Digi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics For Imaging 2 4 8 0 2.43 Digi International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $42.78, indicating a potential upside of 60.52%. Digi International has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Electronics For Imaging’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electronics For Imaging is more favorable than Digi International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and Digi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics For Imaging $993.26 million 1.21 -$15.34 million $0.27 98.70 Digi International $181.63 million 1.52 $9.36 million $0.37 27.57

Digi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electronics For Imaging. Digi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronics For Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digi International beats Electronics For Imaging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services. The Productivity Software segment consists of a software suite that enables automated end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. The Fiery segment consists of digital front ends that transform digital copiers and printers into networked printing devices for the office, industrial and commercial printing markets.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc. is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products. The Company’s cellular product category includes its cellular routers and all gateways. The Company’s RF product category includes its XBee modules, as well as other RF Solutions. Its embedded product category includes Digi Connect and Rabbit embedded systems on module and single board computers. Its network product category includes console and serial servers and universal serial bus (USB) connected products. The Company’s service offerings include wireless design services, Digi Device Cloud (which includes Digi Remote Manager) and enterprise support services.

