Elixir (CRYPTO:ELIX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.41 Million

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Elixir has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elixir has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $21,198.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Elixir Profile

Elixir’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,431,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

