Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $323,000 in Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stock

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,912,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,359 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 562,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,846.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 72.02% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $252,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $163,507.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

