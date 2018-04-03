Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,631,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,467,000 after purchasing an additional 174,186 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,071,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,031,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,989.82, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.06 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

