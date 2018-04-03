Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) major shareholder Gilad Shabtai bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $43,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Major Shareholder Gilad Shabtai Buys 4,500 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/eloxx-pharmaceuticals-elox-major-shareholder-gilad-shabtai-buys-4500-shares.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.