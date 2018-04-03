Emerald Crypto Price Down 2.5% This Week (CRYPTO:EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $190,318.00 and $86.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006660 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

