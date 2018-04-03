Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Receives $52.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Singular Research raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 5,152 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $262,288.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,505.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 5,842 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $308,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,631.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 136,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,884. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $2,620.74, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.96 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

