Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Encana worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,680.98, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encana had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 6.25%. equities analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Encana announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECA. AltaCorp Capital cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 5,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,572. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson acquired 2,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at $264,345.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $267,185. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

