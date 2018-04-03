Endocyte (ECYT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ECYT. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Endocyte in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endocyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endocyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Endocyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endocyte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECYT opened at $8.25 on Monday. Endocyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 78,662.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Endocyte will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $45,676.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECYT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 786,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 162,498 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endocyte

Endocyte Inc (Endocyte) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses its technology to create small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging diagnostics. The Company’s pipeline includes Folate-Tubulysin (EC1456), the Company’s second generation SMDC, also targets the folate receptor; PSMA Tubulysin (EC1169), the Company’s non-folate SMDC, which is a tubulysin therapeutic targeting PSMA; Vintafolide (Folate DAVLBH), SMDC, vintafolide, targets the folate receptor with the anti-cancer drug payload DAVLBH; Folate-DNA alkylator (EC1788), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC with a potent DNA alkylator drug; Folate-Aminopterin (EC1669) is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment in inflammatory diseases, and Folate-mTor inhibitor (EC0371), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease(PKD).

