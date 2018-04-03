Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Endologix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray restated an overweight rating on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endologix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.41.

Endologix stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,635. Endologix has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endologix by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,890,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endologix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,093,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endologix by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endologix by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 201,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endologix by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 835,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

