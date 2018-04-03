Endurant Capital Management LP Has $13.09 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 422.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 145,759 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 4.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $64,924.35, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

