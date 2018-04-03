Energen (EGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Energen (NYSE: EGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2018 – Energen was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Energen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Energen is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Energen was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Energen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

2/20/2018 – Energen was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Energen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Energen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energen Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates exclusively in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Energen is focused on return-driven growth from the drilling and development of multiple horizontal shale formations in the Delaware and Midland basins using its Generation 3 frac design. The majority of the company’s Gen 3 wells have been drilled in multi-zone patterns and completed in batches at original reservoir pressure. The Corporation’s utility subsidiary, Alabama Gas Corporation, is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the State of Alabama. The Corporation’s oil and gas exploration and production activities are conducted by its subsidiary, Taurus Exploration, Inc. and its subsidiary. “

2/1/2018 – Energen is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Energen was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2018 – Energen was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2018 – Energen was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Energen stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 661,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,583.24, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61. Energen Co. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.95 million. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 17,500 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

