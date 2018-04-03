Energy Fuels (UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 826,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 206,651 shares.The stock last traded at $1.73 and had previously closed at $1.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

In other news, VP John Howell White III sold 17,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $26,553.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Fuels stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773,188 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC owned 12.70% of Energy Fuels worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, and sale of uranium and vanadium in the United States. It operates in two segments, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

