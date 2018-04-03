Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of HPF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.97. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,988. Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.80.

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund Company Profile

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

