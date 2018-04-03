Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund (TSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

HPF stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.97. 12,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,988. Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$5.80.

About Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

