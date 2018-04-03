Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given a $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) has been assigned a $20.00 price target by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 137,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,905. The firm has a market cap of $443.76, a P/E ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 5.30. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 17.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

