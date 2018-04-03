ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.75 ($19.44) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.50 ($19.13).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €14.29 ($17.65) on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($19.06).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ENI (ENI) PT Set at €15.75 by Credit Suisse Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/eni-eni-pt-set-at-15-75-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.