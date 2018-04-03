Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Price Down 6%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $4.24. 3,199,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,520,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $437.94, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.75.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Howard Weber sold 77,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $300,897.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,720.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,537 shares of company stock worth $351,934 in the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

