EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 30 ($0.41) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.32) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Whitman Howard reissued a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.57) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.40) on Monday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.25 ($0.65).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

