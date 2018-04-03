Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.25

Media coverage about Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.7712640484637 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.80. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders.

