Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of C. H. Robinson worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C. H. Robinson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,914,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,405,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in C. H. Robinson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,166,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C. H. Robinson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in C. H. Robinson by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in C. H. Robinson by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C. H. Robinson has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,095.86, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. analysts anticipate that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of C. H. Robinson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of C. H. Robinson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other C. H. Robinson news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $355,132.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

