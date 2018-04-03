Envion 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,095.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Envion has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Envion has a market capitalization of $50.18 million and $76,095.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00724178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,492,220 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

