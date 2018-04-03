Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Envision Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5749842717814 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Envision Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 1,355,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,647.15, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Envision Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Envision Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

EVHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envision Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price objective on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

