Enviva Partners (EVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. 34,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,895. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.99, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $161.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 463,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 340,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 2,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 202,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 193,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

