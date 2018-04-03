EOS (EOS) Price Tops $6.13 on Top Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One EOS token can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00082826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, EXX and Tidex. EOS has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $305.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,584,015 tokens. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, EtherDelta, BigONE, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Binance, CoolCoin, EXX, Tidex, COSS, OKEx, Huobi, OEX, Kraken, Bithumb, Exrates, Bitfinex, IDEX, ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

