EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $840,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,191.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,117.16, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $76.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

