EPR Properties (EPR) and Kilroy Realty (KRC) Head to Head Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 6 2 0 2.11 Kilroy Realty 0 7 4 0 2.36

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $76.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $575.99 million 7.02 $262.96 million $5.02 10.84 Kilroy Realty $719.00 million 9.52 $164.61 million $3.40 20.38

EPR Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kilroy Realty. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. EPR Properties pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 45.65% 9.60% 4.51% Kilroy Realty 22.90% 4.22% 2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats EPR Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment consists of investments in public charter schools, early education centers and K-12 private schools. The Recreation segment consists of investments in ski areas, waterparks, golf entertainment complexes and other recreation. The Other segment consists primarily of land under ground lease, property under development and land held for development. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s owned real estate portfolio of megaplex theatres consisted of approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. It owns its interests in all of its real estate assets through Kilroy Realty, L.P. (Operating Partnership) and the Kilroy Realty Finance Partnership, L.P. (Finance Partnership). Its stabilized portfolio includes all of its properties with the exception of development and redevelopment properties under construction or committed for construction, lease-up properties, real estate assets held for sale and undeveloped land. As of December 31, 2016, its stabilized portfolio of operating properties included 108 stabilized office properties and a stabilized residential property.

