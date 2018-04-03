Equal Market Capitalization Reaches $635,390.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $635,390.00 and approximately $2,545.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00708010 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00172108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s total supply is 797,603,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,845,799 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

