Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5,434.03, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $129.73.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.65%. analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro purchased 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.18 per share, with a total value of $56,783.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,851.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luann Datesh purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,146.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 908 shares of company stock worth $105,682. Corporate insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,071,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/erie-indemnity-erie-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.