Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. 362,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,749. The firm has a market cap of $1,916.69, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.51. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $838,076.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $228,076.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,809,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,293,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

