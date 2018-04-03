Espers Hits Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million (CRYPTO:ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $2,655.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.26 or 0.04441640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00594296 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00079942 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057518 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 21,375,895,602 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

